TEXAS CITY
A leak in a pipe that supplies water to four county cities might be significant enough to require restrictions on water use next week, officials said Thursday.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority on Wednesday found the leak just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146 in Texas City in a pipe that supplies water to Galveston, Hitchcock, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.
Officials didn’t know Thursday how significant the leak was, Jake Hollingsworth, water treatment plant manager for the authority, said.
“It’s going to have to be repaired and we’re planning to repair,” Hollingsworth said.
The authority might have to reduce flow to Galveston by more than half, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city learned of the leak Thursday morning and plans to discuss options with the authority soon, he said.
The news came as the annual Lone Star Rally — which brings an estimated 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to the island, filling hotels and swelling the population — was getting underway.
The leak shouldn’t affect activities this weekend, however, Maxwell said.
If the leak is severe enough, Galveston might have to order restrictions and enact water conservation measures next week, Maxwell said.
“We have about 20 to 25 million gallons of capacity on the island,” Maxwell said.
The city has only about 17 million gallons to use, though, since the reserves can’t drop below a certain level, Maxwell said.
The city on average uses 13 million to 15 million gallons of water a day, officials have said during past interviews.
The authority won’t know more about the leak’s scale until it starts unearthing the site next week, Hollingsworth said.
“It’s not gushing water,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s just basically created a hole that has water in it now.”
There are other water lines the city might be able to draw sources through, but details are not yet clear, Maxwell said.
