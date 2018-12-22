TEXAS CITY
A Texas City woman is in critical condition after a man shot her at the hotel she was working at on Saturday morning, according to a Texas City Police Department news release.
The man, who is described as a black male between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, was involved in a suspected robbery at the Fairfield Inn located at 10700 Emmett F Lowry Express Way in Texas City when he shot the woman, the release states.
He fled the scene in a white pickup truck, the release states.
The unidentified woman, 37, was airlifted to a hospital.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.
