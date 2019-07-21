The Sidney Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is raffling an original painting by local artist Gwen Lejsal.
In the painting, “Waves of Memories Flood My Soul,” Hally Bryan is depicted looking at the waves and reflecting on a recent discovery she and her cousin, Betty Ballinger, have made.
Bryan and Ballinger have found forgotten graves of heroes of the Texas Revolution — Sidney Sherman, David Burnett and Anson Jones.
They realize if they don’t do something, the sacrifices of these heroes and many more like them will be forgotten, Lejsal said of the painting.
Bryan's and Ballinger’s discovery inspired the the women to found the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Galveston.
Today, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas encourages historical research, promotes the celebration of Texas Independence and honors the memory of those who fought to establish the Republic of Texas. Membership is open to any woman older than 18 who can prove direct lineal descent to an ancestor who lived in the Republic between 1836 and February 1846.
The Sidney Sherman Chapter in Galveston is the founding chapter of the DRT.
Lejsal is the chapter president.
Proceeds from the raffle sale will benefit the chapter and the DRT’s Texas History Center, which is under construction in Austin. The painting is framed and measures 24 inches by 29 inches and has been appraised for $2,500.
Tickets are $10 each, six for $50 or 10 for $85. To purchase tickets, contact glejsal@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.