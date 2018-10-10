GALVESTON
More than two dozen chefs this week gathered on the island with the aim to earn a coveted spot on restaurant menus across the country — and to be crowned as their company’s top chef.
The 13th annual Landry’s Iron Chef Competition, featuring 30 expert chefs from Landry’s Inc. brand restaurants, kicked off Tuesday and concluded Wednesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Seawall Boulevard. A winner was to be chosen Wednesday evening at Fisherman’s Wharf.
The 2017 competition winner, Serghei Behterev, who is the executive chef at Grotto at The San Luis Resort, was once again the lone Galveston County competitor. The 27-year-old chef competed in the salad and small starter categories.
“It was awesome being named the overall winner last year,” Behterev said. “I learned so much from being involved in this competition, and I’m eager to learn as much as I can from some of the best chefs this country has to offer.”
Behterev specializes in Italian and vegetarian dishes, and is grateful for the opportunity to have his culinary dishes served in restaurants across the Landry’s brand, he said.
“This year, coming in I wasn’t focused so much on winning,” Behterev said. “In this particular industry, you never stop learning. That was my main goal for competing. I’m still a very young chef, and I want to be able to soak up as much knowledge as I can.”
The yearly event also features a junior chef competition featuring students from the Clear Creek, Katy, Pasadena, Deer Park and Fort Bend school districts.
Howard Cole, the senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Landry’s Restaurant Group, said the event has grown since its inception and considers the junior chef competition an avenue to train up future employees.
“I never dreamed it would get this big,” Cole said. “We want to hire young people who love this business. I feel we, as a company, have a responsibility to shepherd some of these young people through their culinary experiences and show them it’s not just about being a good cook — but also being a good leader.”
Colt Schultz, a 17-year-old senior at Clear Springs High School, has been cooking for as long as he can remember, he said.
Kathleen Roussel is the school’s culinary arts instructor and program coordinator, and Chef Carlos Rodriguez, who works for Saltgrass Steak House in Houston, the mentor.
Schultz, who was one of the featured junior chefs at the competition, also will represent America in the WorldSkills USA event, which will be in Kazan, Russia, in August 2019.
“Every since I’ve been able to walk, I’ve been fascinated with food and cooking,” Schultz said. “Our culinary program has prepared really hard for this event. Hopefully, we’ll come out as the winners this year. Being able to present our ideas that we’ve been working on is a wonderful opportunity. This whole experience has been awesome.”
