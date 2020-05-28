The University of Houston-Clear Lake appointed Joan Pedro dean of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education on Thursday.
Pedro, who has been serving as interim dean since March, created the college's first board of advisors to assist in generating support for the college's initiatives. She also created the Middle School Pipeline program in the Dickinson Independent School District, which supports and assures success for middle school students and teachers in STEM fields.
