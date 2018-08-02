GALVESTON
Although county officials say no infections have been directly connected to two low-income clinics it shut down more than five months ago over concerns about sanitation and the staff’s ability to protect patients from infectious diseases, a Houston attorney is threatening a multimillion-dollar fight against Galveston County.
The Galveston County legal department July 19 began receiving demands from a Houston law firm claiming to represent people exposed to infectious diseases at a Coastal Health and Wellness clinic. Each of the letters asked for a $10 million settlement.
The people the law firm represents contracted infectious diseases, attorney David Buckley said.
“My client’s claim arose from the negligence of Coastal Health and Wellness, including but not limited to failing to properly administer safe, clean dental care, including the failure to properly clean and sanitize its dental equipment,” Buckley wrote in the letters.
Buckley could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The county received 14 identical letters from Buckley between July 19 and July 24. The county released the letters with the names of Buckley’s clients redacted.
In March, the Galveston County Health District announced the closure of two Health and Wellness Clinics after the Joint Commission, a private accreditation group, reported finding problems with the way clinics sanitize dental instruments used at clinics in Texas City and Galveston.
Those problems prompted an investigation, which identified a small group of people who had been diagnosed with Hepatitis C after they had been treated at the clinics.
The connection, while tenuous, prompted the health district to try to contact some 9,500 people warning them about their possible exposure to Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and HIV.
The clinic offered free testing to former patients to identify whether they had been infected. This week, the health district announced it would end its free testing program today.
The district has tested more than 3,000 people since March, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County local health authority. While several hundred of those people have been diagnosed with Hepatitis C, none of the identified cases so far have been directly connected to the clinics, officials said.
The county still is investigating whether about 10 cases could have been contracted at the clinic, he said.
“We have a very small number that we’re investigating,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out if there’s a potential link to the clinic.”
Health district officials said the problems stemmed from a lapse in sanitation procedures.
“I think our conclusion will stand that there was a breakdown of oversight in terms of the management of the clinic,” he said.
The clinic’s executive director and dental director resigned shortly after the clinics were closed.
The Texas City Coastal Health and Wellness dental clinic reopened in April after the Joint Commission re-inspected the facility and agreed the clinic’s practices had improved. The clinic’s Galveston office, however, remains closed and officials don’t plan to reopen it until September, they said.
The Galveston clinic is undergoing renovations that will improve the “flow” of sanitizing procedures, said Kathy Barroso, the CEO of the health district and the interim director of the clinic. While the clinic’s main offices are in the same building as the health district, different governing boards oversee the separate entities.
The shutdown allowed the clinic to begin the long-needed renovations, which also include new floors and repainted walls.
“There were some changes that needed to be made in the dental clinic,” Barroso said. “Things needed to be set up differently.”
The clinic also has hired an infection control specialist and has retrained its staff to prevent future scares from happening, Barroso said.
Despite the claims, no lawsuits have been filed over the clinic as of Thursday.
On Monday, Galveston County commissioners considered a plan to hire an outside attorney regarding the legal claims. The commissioners deferred a vote on those claims following an executive session.
