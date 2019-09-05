Angela Wilson, left, community news editor at The Daily News, and the Rev. Richard Rhoades, pastor at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston, talk about how the United Way benefits the community, during the organization's annual Giving Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.