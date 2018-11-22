Cocaine Toothache Drops. Instantaneous Cure! Price 15 cents. For sale by all druggists.
The date of this tantalizing advertisement was 1885, the zenith of an age of medical quackery in the United States.
The ad is part of an exhibit at The Bryan Museum in Galveston through Nov. 30.
Alongside asthma cigarettes and eyeball massagers, cocaine toothache drops were among thousands of curious products hawked by snake oil salesmen and advertised in the pages of newspapers like this one, promising quick relief and sometimes cures for whatever ailed the general public.
“Catch the Quack,” co-curated by students in the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Institute for Medical Humanities graduate program, features curious devices and perplexing, often humorous, ads from the 19th and 20th centuries relating to quack medicine, a long-lived tradition in the land of opportunity.
Heather Wooten, adjunct instructor of “The History of Medicine” at the institute, said studying quackery can be entertaining but it also raises issues still relevant today.
“We can point fingers and laugh at things in the exhibit, but the impulse still persists,” Wooten said. “I think there’s something in us; we want it fixed and we want it now.”
Wooten referred to the persistence of so-called miracle cures in today’s culture, including the wild popularity and profitability of Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose Emmy-award-winning daytime television show often serves as a conduit for questionable cures and treatments, many in the medical profession argue.
Most recently, Oz, a rigorously trained thoracic and cardiac surgeon in New York, was taken to task by the American Medical Association’s “Journal of Medical Ethics” for promoting the consumption of products that are medically unproven and potentially unsound.
Oz has, for example, famously declared green coffee bean extract, a dietary supplement, as a miracle cure for obesity, to the chagrin of many professionals in the field, entering himself into the annals of practitioners touting questionable products to postpone death, relieve pain and cure diseases while raking in plenty of profit.
“When we think about patent medicines and medical quackery, we look at the whole idea of how individuals, even in our day, are always looking for an alternative,” Wooten said. “People are always looking for where they can find a cure that doesn’t come from traditional medical treatment, whether it’s out of an aversion to doctors or a wish for a quick and easy fix.”
Students in Wooten’s summer class, “Social History of Epidemics and Public Health in America,” were tasked with creating an exhibit for The Bryan Museum from conception to installation, with a focus on medical quackery. The small class of three students dug into the John Rankin collection of artifacts, posters and memorabilia at the McGovern Historical Center at the Texas Medical Center Library, to delve into the subject of quackery.
“It was a wonderful experience for them,” Wooten said.
Beyond the usual rigors of a PhD seminar, students learned different methods of research.
“They had to be very selective about what they would display,” Wooten said. “They had to ask: What items will you choose to tell the story the way you want to tell it?”
The exhibit was funded by the Institute for Medical Humanities and an October lecture by Philip Montgomery, director of the McGovern Center, “Quack Medicine: Selling Hope for Profit and Glory,” was sponsored by the Chauncey Leake Memorial Fund.
The Institute for Medical Humanities was established in 1973 to explore the human side of biomedicine and medical practice and the ethical dilemmas associated with health and healthcare.
Wooten said her classes had looked at medical quackery before, “though this is certainly the time that we opened it up for a deeper exploration.”
