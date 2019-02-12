LEAGUE CITY
A popular boat show that draws as many as 40,000 people to South Shore Harbour Marina and enhances the city’s tourism industry profile won’t happen in April as usual, officials said.
The South West International In-Water Boat Show, which attracts 20,000 to 40,000 people to League City in most years, is off for April because Peter Bryant, the main event’s main organizer, recently died, said Bridget Bear, director of sales and marketing at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center.
But local leaders hope the event, which is the largest boat show in the southwest, will happen sometime in the fall, Bear said.
“They are regrouping with some new contacts involved,” Bear said.
Organizers held the first boat show at the resort in 2009 after it outgrew a venue in Corpus Christi, Bear said.
League City, which formed its own convention and visitors bureau in 2017, has been aiming to create more tourist buzz for Galveston County’s biggest city.
“It’s a little disappointing to temporarily lose an event that has been a great partner with the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, but we are hoping that under new leadership the event will return to help us showcase our waterfront and marina communities,” said Bryan Roller, bureau administrator.
The boat show in prior years has been League City’s biggest annual cultural event, based on hotel rooms booked, Roller said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Projections show the April 2018 boat show produced between $120,000 and $150,000 economic benefit for the city, Roller said.
More than 573,000 boats are registered in Texas and the industry has a $6 billion a year economic benefit, underpinning more than 31,000 related jobs and more than 2,000 related businesses, the National Marine Manufacturers Association said.
Annual retail sales of new boats, engines and marine accessories is about $1.4 billion in Texas, the association said.
And industry experts expect that number will continue to increase. National unit sales of new powerboats increased in 2018, by about 4 percent, to a total of 280,000, which is the highest total since 2007, the association said.
“The recreational boating industry has been on a seven-year climb that’s expected to continue into 2019, bringing even more people to the water,” said Thom Dammrich, president of the association.
The show in 2018 featured 300 boats ranging in size from 10-foot to 100-foot freshwater and saltwater vessels, officials said.
Boat shows can generate as much as 50 percent of annual sales for manufacturers and dealers, the association said.
