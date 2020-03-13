Jacqueline Valcoviak, pictured here on Thursday,, March 12, 2020, stands outside one of two historic homes her grandparents built in the 4400 block of St. Goar Street in Dickinson. She and other Dickinson residents are celebrating their Italian heritage today with the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County at Emmite Square, where the two houses stand, and the area around City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
Joe Bryan, left, and Nolan Kelley install new handrails and porch rails on one of two historic houses on Emmite Square, on St. Goar Street, in Dickinson on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The porch is hosting an altar to St. Joseph during the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County today.
A lawn decoration of Jesus the Good Shepherd stands in front of a historic house on Emmite Square in the 4400 block of St. Goar Street in Dickinson on Thursday, March 12, 2020. An altar to St. Joseph will be placed on the porch of the home Saturday during the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.
Jacqueline Valcoviak talks about the Sunday spaghetti suppers her grandmother would make in the small the house they built, pictured on Thursday, March 12, 2020, on St. Goar Street in Dickinson. Dickinson will celebrate the city’s Italian roots Saturday with the Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.
