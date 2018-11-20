Five Galveston firefighters who’ve been helping support efforts in combating and containing the Woolsey Fire in Southern California will be home for Thanksgiving.
The Woolsey Fire, which consumed almost 100,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures in Ventura and Los Angeles counties since it began on Nov. 8, is 96 percent contained according to Cal Fire, the fire emergency reporting agency.
Mike Varela Jr., battalion chief, and his Galveston crew boarded a convoy headed for Texas on Tuesday morning and are projected to be home by Wednesday afternoon.
Varela said he and his men — Bryan Lee, Scott Zahara, Steven Beall and Austin Brinkley — were gratified to be able to help their California colleagues and also were happy to be returning home.
“Mainly, what we were there to do is provide a lot of support for all the California firefighters who’d been fighting the fire for a week when we arrived,” Varela said.
Galveston firefighters were part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployed Nov. 12 by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a request for help from California’s Office of Emergency Services.
Once he and his crew were settled into base camp and got a little rest, they went out to help mop up hot spots in areas that had burned, and went through neighborhoods to see what was left behind after residents evacuated, Varela said.
“Malibu was hit really hard,” he said. “We went behind the Ventura County guys and hit whatever they missed.”
Once residents began to repopulate the affected areas, the Galveston firefighters made themselves available to help them get back on their feet, Varela said.
“If they needed water, needed help moving stuff around in their homes, we were there to help them and maybe put a smile on their face,” Varela said. “People think we go in there and all we do is firefighting, and we do that, but there’s another whole side to it, what happens after.”
Varela was unnerved by the destruction he saw, especially driving into Malibu where massive canyons had been burned out entirely, he said.
“It’s something I’ve never seen before,” he said. “We do this in Texas all the time, but the terrain and the amount of acreage was something else.”
Varela said his thoughts returned to 2008 and Hurricane Ike’s destructive effect on Galveston Island, when so many first responders came down to help out.
“This is payback,” he said. “We want to help those guys out in the same way.”
As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, Varela and his crew began to mentally prepare for missing turkey dinner.
“It’s funny, there’s this switch in your head and you start preparing for what you’ll miss,” Varela said. “Then the minute they mentioned we were going home, it switched back and we were ready to go.”
Texas sent 200 firefighters and 55 fire engines to California from departments across the state as well as teams from the Texas Forest Service and Texas A&M University.
In addition to six firefighters, Galveston’s department provided two brush trucks.
Residents in the area of the Woolsey Fire are being allowed back in their homes — if their homes are still standing — and are being prepared for mudslides in the instance that a significant amount of rain falls in coming days on the ravaged landscape. Officials have warned those returning of continuing dangers.
“Burned out power poles, burned and damaged homes, debris-filled roadways, broken gas lines and burned guard rails pose serious safety hazards to residents attempting to return to the area,” Ventura County fire officials said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Woolsey Fire is unlike any previous fire in the Santa Monica Mountains due to the vast destruction and devastation to homes and critical infrastructure.”
In Northern California, the Camp Fire, now officially the deadliest fire in California history, is about 70 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
