GALVESTON
A first look at the draft agreement meant to clarify the city’s relationship with the Park Board of Trustees left council members unclear about which could best manage a popular park.
The document, meant to streamline an agreement almost 50 years old, has led to tension between the city and park board and raised questions about the authority of both.
During about two hours of discussion Thursday, several council members said they needed much more specific information about Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., before deciding who could best manage the Pelican Island park and collect about $1 million in revenue it earns each year.
The park board manages Seawolf now, but some in city government want to take over that responsibility.
Thursday was the first time the full council had reviewed the draft interlocal, an agreement between governmental entities.
The draft document states the city and park board will review the management plan of Dellanera RV Park and Seawolf Park, including changes to the management, outsourcing management to a third party and returning the management of the parks to the city.
Unlike other parks the park board manages, Seawolf Park is not a beach park, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“I have never understood why Seawolf Park was under their domain,” Yarbrough said. “It’s not a beach park.”
Yarbrough said he was frustrated about how the park had been managed and said long-term plans hadn’t been executed. He noted that a pavilion long slated for demolition after being damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008 was still standing.
“That’s the part that’s frustrating,” Yarbrough said.
But several council members wanted to see more financial information about the park before making a decision, they said.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski asked the city to produce a specific, long-term plan for Seawolf Park.
“That’s where the park board is ahead of us on those assets,” Listowski said. “They’ve got some master plans.”
Many park board trustees and staff members were in the audience during the council’s discussion Thursday.
The park board wants more time to discuss the interlocal directly with city council members, park board Vice Chair Jan Collier said in a statement during the open comment portion of the meeting.
“These changes have unintended consequences that will affect a significant number of public employees,” Collier said. “The board is asking city council to please allow both organizations to have the opportunity to hold a joint meeting before a decision is made.”
The city council is discussing the items because there hasn’t been clear agreement yet, District 3 Councilman David Collins, who also serves on the park board, said.
“This body needs to decide whether we think we can do a better job on any of these things at the city than they can at the park board,” Collins said.
But the council’s discussion didn’t reflect the park board’s ability to financially manage and execute plans for the parks it manages, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“The park board has always been, and will continue to be, happy to provide all accounting to the city, and the public, and are confident in our numerous third party audit findings,” Priest said. “As the managers of these assets, the park board’s feedback in the conversation could have prevented misinformation from being shared.”
The interlocal also proposed a transition plan for Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, and several council members said they thought it made sense for the park board to explore having a third-party operate the park.
The city council also discussed several other topics of contention on the draft, including the delineation between where the park board and where the city is tasked with cleaning.
While the city traditionally cleans streets and the park board cleans beaches, the line between those two jurisdictions is still undefined, especially at beach access points.
The city council also discussed the possibility of returning the paid seawall parking program to the city. The park board has run the parking program since 2014, after a year of city management.
The city council plans to again discuss the interlocal during its scheduled Aug. 22 meeting, at which time, members hope to have more specific financial records about Seawolf park and other park board operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.