The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees this week hired a new superintendent and hired retiring Superintendent Carla Vickroy to work as a consultant for about four months.
The board also formally accepted Vickroy’s retirement notice that was submitted in January.
Vickroy, who became acting superintendent of the district in July 2014 when Barbara Derrick resigned, was named to the full-time position in January 2015. She will continue to collect her salary, set at $152,110 per year, until the end of her consulting contract, which runs from June 17 until Sept. 30. Vickroy will assist with the transition to the new superintendent.
Vickroy graduated from the Hitchcock district and worked there as an educator for 14 years. In addition to teaching, she served as principal at the primary school in Hitchcock and as the district’s assistant superintendent and district curriculum director.
“Hitchcock ISD is saddened to lose such a great educator and leader of our district,” said Michelle Cantrell, a board member at Hitchcock for the past two years. “She worked in education for many years, and we were blessed to have her return to her home district to bring the knowledge she gained in her career back to us.”
Vickroy’s strengths were in curriculum development and providing a strong educational experience for students, Cantrell said.
“It’s bittersweet for a lot of people,” Cantrell said. “She taught a lot of people my age when they were in grade school. It’s kind of come full circle.”
Succeeding Vickroy as the district’s new superintendent is Travis Edwards, formerly superintendent of the Bartlett Independent School District, a district of 324 students in a Central Texas town of just more than 1,600 people, about the number of students in the Hitchcock district. Edwards was hired at a salary of $130,000, effective June 17.
Before arriving in Bartlett in 2016, Edwards worked as a field service agent at the Region 14 Education Service Center in Abilene, where he helped administrators at low-performing campuses improve schools to meet state standards, according to the Bartlett district’s website.
The Hitchcock district was not rated under the state’s A to F system during the last school year because of a Hurricane Harvey provision, but will be rated in the coming school year.
“I think Mr. Edwards is relatable to our small-town community feel,” Cantrell said. “I think he’s going to be a good fit.”
Board officers for the coming year were elected at Tuesday’s meeting. Succeeding Edward Wilson as president is Chad Allen. The board’s new vice president is Ted Robinson.
The board also approved the sale of property off FM 2004 at the back of Jack Brooks Park. The 3.7-acre parcel was sold for $12,500 per acre.
