City of Galveston’s Parks and Recreation staff and community volunteers braved chilly weather Friday to hand out Mardi Gras beads, candy, books and more during a drive-through Krewe of Munchkins Wizard of Oz Mardi Gras Celebration at McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. This was the third drive-through event for children during the pandemic. There were similar events for Halloween and Christmas.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.