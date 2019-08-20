Galveston firefighter Shea Kenny holds Paisley, a kitten from the Galveston Island Humane Society, during a photo shoot for the 2020 Heroes & Hounds calendar at the new Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. This is the third year firefighters teamed up with the island's animal shelter for the calendar. The shelter hopes to raise $40,000 this year through sponsorships and sales of the calendar, said Liz Rogers Alvarado, a Galveston Island Humane Society board member and co-chair of Heroes & Hounds. The Heroes & Hounds calendar will be released in October. It started as a fun idea and has grown, said Alvarado. Calendars featuring shirtless firefighters and adoptable pets from the shelter have been shipped around the world, she said.
