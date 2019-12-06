Students and faculty at Ball High School helped gather donated food items at the 39th Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive on Friday. The students and teachers hosted a collection site in front of the campus where donors could bring non-perishable food items as well a toiletries. The donations benefitted the Galveston County Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.