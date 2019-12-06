Students and faculty at Ball High School helped gather donated food items at the 39th Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive on Friday.  The students and teachers hosted a collection site in front of the campus where donors could bring non-perishable food items as well a toiletries.  The donations benefitted the Galveston County Food Bank.  

