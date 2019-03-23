Texas A&M at Galveston students spread across Galveston on Saturday to plant trees, pull weeds, paint addresses on curbs, wash sidewalks, mulch gardens, turn compost, repair fences and even to clean out a goat pen as part of island Aggies’ annual Big Event.
The campus’s chief operating officer, Colonel Mike Fossum, was on hand at Alamo School as some 50 students were instructed in proper tree planting technique by Galveston Island Tree Conservancy’s Executive Director Priscilla Files.
“The Big Event started over in College Station in the early 1980s, and my friend Joe Nussbaum brought it down here several years ago,” Fossum said. “This year we drew the largest crowd so far.”
Around 25 percent of the student population, or more than 500 students, signed up to do whatever was needed at the Big Event, and a little fewer than that showed up, Fossum said.
“This ties in to an Aggie core value of selfless service and giving back to the community in a variety of ways,” Fossum said.
Various groups around town — churches, schools, historic sites, local nonprofits — enjoyed a day of free labor courtesy of energetic Aggies.
The tree conservancy expected its crew of volunteers to plant somewhere between 70 and 100 trees, some of them on the Alamo campus and most spread throughout neighborhoods on the island.
“We went around town hanging notices on doorknobs inviting those who wanted to participate to receive a free NeighborWoods street tree,” Files said. Tree conservancy personnel first identified someone in each neighborhood who would agree to be the coordinator and then left cards on doors with illustrations of tree choices on the back.
Depending on where the tree was to be planted, sizes ranged from trees, like Mexican olive trees that would grow to 20 feet or lower, to others, like pecan trees, that will eventually grow to 60 feet.
“They are almost all native species to the area,” Files said. The tree conservancy, with financial support from CenterPoint Energy, purchased trees wholesale through area nurseries, many of which generously sold them at a deep discount, Files said.
At Alamo, students listened and watched as Files and a trio of volunteers demonstrated the proper method of planting a tree.
“Repeat after me,” Files said. “I will not dig so deeply as to hit any pipe!”
The students repeated after her.
Dig a hole one-and-a-half to two times wider than the pot, a little shallower than the depth of the pot. Save the clumps of dirt and grass. Put the tree in the hole, fill it halfway with broken up dirt, pour on a bucket of water. Continue filling with dirt, piling grass clumps face down on top so the grass will die and the roots won’t compete with the tree roots. Dump an entire bag of mulch on top of the entire planting area and, with the excess, build a berm or dam shaped like a donut to hold water in.
“Do you want the mulch ring to look like a volcano or a donut?” Files asked the students.
“A volcano!” some said.
“A donut!” others said.
“No volcano mulching! It needs to look like a donut!” Files said.
Dump another bucket of water inside the donut and that’s it. On to the next site and the next tree.
Students grabbed shovels, buckets and bags of mulch and set off to plant at their assigned sites. Around Galveston, yards, gardens, decks, patios, parks and chicken coops buzzed with Aggies, doing their part in this year’s Big Event.
