Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.