The Salvation Army of Galveston County will be accepting registration for its annual Angel Tree program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and Oct. 15 through Oct. 18 at 601 51st St. in Galveston.
The Christmas assistance program is for parents/guardians with children ages 12 and younger.
Volunteers also will be needed to help sort/distribute toys.
For information on qualifications, or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.