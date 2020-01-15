U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Ward prepares a camera-equipped drone for launch while he and others search the waters off of East Beach in Galveston on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for two mariners missing after their fishing boat, Pappy's Pride, collided with the 600-foot tanker Bow Fortune on Tuesday.
Members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol search the waters off of East Beach in Galveston on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for two mariners after their fishing boat, Pappy's Pride, collided with the 600-foot tanker Bow Fortune on Tuesday.
A Galveston Island Beach Patrol vehicle is parked on the sand of East Beach in Galveston on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, as the search continued for two mariners missing after their fishing boat collided with a tanker on Tuesday.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Zimmerman launches a camera-equipped drone while he and others search the waters off of East Beach in Galveston on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for two missing mariners.
A search that closed area ship channels for almost 24 hours was still underway Wednesday as crews continued to look for two men who fell overboard after a collision between a fishing boat and tanker vessel Tuesday. The crash might have spilled up to 14,000 gallons of diesel into the channels, officials said.
