GALVESTON
American National Insurance Co. might consider a new plan after significant resident pushback against a proposal to close a downtown street to build a public plaza near the company's downtown high rise.
People interested in the project's next steps will have to wait a little longer after the city planning commission again deferred discussion of the project Tuesday as the company seeks additional time to review its projects.
The company brought the proposal before the Galveston City Council in April to close off 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets and build an elevated public space with a landscaped plaza and a trolley and bus stop.
The company plans to build a garage on 21st Street to replace several surface lots now used by its employees, and the plaza would lead to the company’s tower, One Moody Plaza, without wading through water, company officials have said.
Area business owners have opposed the plan over concern that the plaza would exacerbate street flooding.
After meeting with area business owners, the company is exploring the possibility of building an elevated bridge between the proposed garage and company building instead, said Stephen Schulz, an attorney representing the company.
It's not yet clear how to construct the bridge, he said.
It will take some time for the company, which employs hundreds of people downtown, to research its best best option, Schulz said.
The company requested the delay on discussion about the permit it needs before it can build the plaza to more fully explore alternative designs to accomplish the purpose of the plaza, commission Chairwoman Carol Hollaway said.
The commission unanimously approved the deferral.
Discussion on the proposal was delayed earlier this month at a planning commission meeting with low commissioner attendance.
The city council deferred the project to planning commission for initial public discussion but will make the ultimate decision.
Since it was first proposed, local businesses have raised concerns that the plaza would act as a dam that aggravates area street flooding, a problem that already causes headache in the area, many business owners have said.
Some have also questioned whether the plaza, which is intended for public use, would attract people who aren’t employees.
The company has insisted the proposed project would not exacerbate flooding.
The company is awaiting a decision on the proposed plaza before it can move forward with the garage planned at 21st and Mechanic streets, American National President and CEO James E. Pozzi said.
“We’re moving ahead with that,” Pozzi said. “We just don’t have a good schedule.”
