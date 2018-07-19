TEXAS CITY
Joe Stanton, a 23-year veteran of the department, was sworn in Wednesday night as the next police chief of the Texas City Police Department, replacing former Chief Robert Burby, who announced his retirement in June.
Commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved Stanton as the department’s new police chief, Commissioner Bruce Clawson said. Stanton had been serving as the interim police chief since Burby’s June announcement.
Stanton’s salary as police chief was not immediately available, Clawson said.
Stanton is a Texas City High School graduate and 23-year veteran of the department. He replaces Burby, who was the 11th chief in the department’s history and the first African-American to lead the Texas City Police Department.
Stanton most recently served as the assistant chief under Burby.
Burby arrived in Texas City as its fifth police chief in two years after serving as the chief of the Holly Spring, Miss., police department.
A Louisiana native, he served a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force and also worked in Marietta, Ga.; Seguin, Texas; and Guam.
