LEAGUE CITY
Residents and staff members Tuesday celebrated the start of work on the city’s sixth fire station with a “fire break,” an unusual take on a traditional groundbreaking in which people drank hot chocolate and ate cookies around a fire pit.
The $5.17 million fire station on the city’s east side will help decrease response times and serve a growing population in the MarBella and Hidden Lakes subdivisions, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Despite being Galveston County’s largest city and one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, League City still relies on a volunteer fire department to serve the more than 104,000 residents.
The city council in August approved the sale of $11.02 million in certificates of obligation to fund capital improvement projects, including the fire station at 7505 South Shore Blvd.
Firefighters had been using Station No. 3 to respond to residents who will be served by the new station, but response times were too long, so city staff created a temporary fire station in an old water tower at 6060 South Shore Blvd., Greer Osborne said.
“It has no beds, so during night shifts the crew bunks at Station 3, which makes things crammed,” Greer Osborne said.
The new three-story fire station will have three bays and living quarters for four firefighters and two paramedics, Greer Osborne said.
The new fire station will be built on 1.68 acres near the 7500 block of South Shore Boulevard, city staff said.
Having an additional fire station also will improve the city’s insurance rating scores, Chief Gary Warren said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The fire department has about 125 volunteers, officials said.
The department’s 2019 budget is about $2.7 million. City officials previously estimated it would cost anywhere from $7 million to $10 million if it switched to an all-paid department.
Fire Station No. 6 should be complete by the end of 2019, Greer Osborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.