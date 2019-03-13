GALVESTON
Jean Skinner hopes you’ve seen her bag.
It’s a white tote bag, with a white plastic bag inside. You might have seen it downtown during Mardi Gras, maybe placed haphazardly against a wall or under a table.
If you took the bag, and maybe got excited about the number of Mardi Gras beads inside it, Skinner hopes you might consider checking again.
Because in that bag, Skinner left not only some Mardi Gras beads and an umbrella, but also the last earthly remains of her mother, Wanda Ogle.
Skinner, a Galveston resident, has spent the past two weeks trying to find who might have picked up her misplaced bag, because she believes it contains a necklace made from her late mother’s ashes.
“It’s a glass pendant,” she said. “It was made by an artist, and when they made the pendant, they put my mother’s ashes in the glass.”
She’s posted on every Facebook page she can think of, and has checked with the city to see whether police or cleanup crews might have picked up and put aside the bag.
The posts have prompted some leads from people who think they remember seeing the bag, but so far, she’s had no luck.
“Somebody posted that they found a bag with ‘something special it in,’” Skinner said, but so far she hasn’t made that connection.
Losing the necklace came after an unfortunate confluence of events, Skinner said.
She wore the necklace only to special events, ones her mom might have enjoyed attending, she said.
She didn’t intend to take the necklace off, but it apparently got caught up with a bunch of bead necklaces with which she had become overloaded with during the festivities.
“It was my first Mardi Gras, and I had beads all over my neck up to my chin, and a friend of mine was like ‘You’re drowning in beads,” she said. “I guess when I took the beads off, the necklace was in there as well.”
The bag she put the necklaces in disappeared during the normal course of Mardi Gras revelry, she said.
“I have no idea where I lost it,” she said. “I had no idea it was gone until I was going to go home.”
The hopes of finding a gem among the piles of Mardi Gras garbage seem slim. If the bag wasn’t picked up by a passerby, it could have ended up in the 2 tons or so of trash street crews pick up on Mardi Gras’ busiest nights.
Skinner hoped it ended up with somebody, rather than in a trash pile, she said.
“I just hope that I get it back,” she said. “If I don’t, I just hope that whoever does have it has more fun and that my mom can go with them.”
