A member of the Port of Galveston’s governing board accused another trustee Tuesday of a conflict of interest in advocating for a plan to deepen the western part of the harbor, asserting it would most benefit his company.
“We need to figure out a way to navigate this process having a conflict of interest,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said. “How can we proceed with this if you have a board member advocating for it who is also the main beneficiary?”
But Trustee Todd Sullivan said he was advocating for local industry and that it was critical for Galveston keep up with other ports in the region.
“If you don’t meet the minimum industry standards, then we are going to get left behind,” Sullivan said. “And, as we are finding out, playing catch-up is difficult.”
Sullivan is a co-owner of Sullivan Interests, which operates Texas International Terminals near the Pelican Island bridge.
Port Director Rodger Rees and city of Galveston officials are meeting with federal officials in Washington, D.C., later this week to advocate for the Army Corps of Engineers’ longstanding plan to deepen the western part of the harbor, with hopes it would attract business and benefit operators, Rees said.
The project calls for dredging the channel from Pier 38 to the Pelican Island Bridge. If approved, the nearly 90 acres of the channel would be deepened to 45 feet, a depth needed to accommodate container vessels.
That part of the channel is 41 feet deep.
The section of the channel from Pier 38 to the Gulf of Mexico was previously dredged to 46 feet.
Port officials hope Congress will appropriate money for the project in 2020, Rees said.
“What I’m balking at is the cost to the port,” Beeton said. “If the entities that would benefit want to pay for all of it, great.”
The corps previously halted studying the channel in 2013 after it found Texas International Terminals, 4800 Port Industrial Road, would be the sole beneficiary of deepening the channel.
But since then, Gulf Sulphur Services, 4500 Old Port Industrial Road, expanded its exporting business to China. The change meant the company would immediately benefit from deeper water needed for larger ships, port officials said. With another private company benefiting, the corps agreed to pay for 75 percent of dredging costs.
The total cost of the dredging project is about $14.6 million, port officials said.
With federal money covering 75 percent of the cost, the local entities would have to pay about $3.2 million, officials said.
But that doesn’t account for the heavy cost of maintaining the channel, Beeton said.
Former Port Director Michael Mierzwa and the businesses on the west side of the port previously agreed to share the cost of the project, Sullivan said.
“I’ve heard a lot of the discussion in the past, and all I know is we need to put everything on the table and maybe talk without Sullivan to be fair,” said Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port.
Sullivan said his interest in advocating for the project wasn’t because of his business, but in the interest of the wider business community. But he agreed to sit out of future discussions.
Trustees discussed the matter during a workshop session Tuesday, but did not vote on any measure.
(1) comment
Thank you Elizabeth B. for having the backs of the citizens of Galveston.
