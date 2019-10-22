The Galveston Historical Foundation’s 1892 Bishop’s Palace was recently awarded more than $66,000 from the Texas Historical Commission through its Texas Preservation Trust Fund matching grant.
The grant will allow the foundation to work on the conservatory on the east side of the property. The upcoming work includes reconstructing the original copper roof to its initial design and materials. The work also will include repairs to the steel supports which have corroded over time because of exposure.
