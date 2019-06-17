Two meetings this week could determine the future use of the Alamo School property, four city blocks of publicly owned real estate between 51st and 53rd streets in Galveston.
Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees President Tony Brown earlier this month confirmed that developer MBS, formerly McCormack Baron Salazar, had approached school trustees to discuss selling the property for a mixed-income housing development.
Brown said the Galveston Housing Authority was also involved in the proposed meeting, but housing authority officials at their June meeting said they had no information about the meeting.
A meeting between representatives of MBS and the school board, along with district Superintendent Kelli Moulton is scheduled for Tuesday, Moulton confirmed. It is not clear whether housing authority officials will be at the meeting.
“The school district continues to look at efficiencies, and Alamo is one property under consideration,” Moulton said.
At issue before a decision can be made to either sell or lease the property, is approval of recommendations made by the Champion Citizens Advisory Committee, to be presented at Wednesday’s regular school district board meeting.
The committee will present its 2019 master plan, the result of more than six months of meetings to discuss long-range facility planning at the district, Moulton said. No action will be taken by the board at Wednesday’s meeting.
The advisory committee discussed multiple options for school facilities, including retirement of the Alamo School property that houses an alternative education program and some district offices.
Alamo’s capacity for student enrollment is 600, but only about 100 students are using the building, according to district documents.
The master plan to be presented Wednesday will represent months of deliberation about a variety of options, including everything from renovating all existing buildings — renovating Alamo would cost $28 million — to retiring Alamo and Scott Elementary, which is unoccupied, and renovating the other buildings at a wide range of costs.
“We started with 14 options, then added six, then went down to four and finally to one,” Moulton said.
The committee is charged with making fiscally sound facilities decisions that serve the district, its students and the community.
Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting is a possible closed executive session during which the board will discuss real estate property.
Alamo School functioned as a neighborhood elementary school until it was closed in 2007 as part of a cost-cutting measure by the district. Alamo students were sent to two other district elementary schools. At the time, Alamo had the lowest enrollment and the smallest capacity for students in the district.
