GALVESTON
Turnover among public works employees at the city was 18.7 percent last year, a high rate attributed to shortage of skilled workers, fierce competition from other local governments and higher pay in the private sector, city officials said.
Thirty of the 162 public works employees — those who work on streets, sewers, drainage and sanitation — left the department last year, according to a recent city demographic study.
Turnover in the city’s public works department is largely attributed to county-wide demand and higher pay in the private sector, Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
“The public sector in general suffers from employee turnover due to lower pay as compared to the private sector,” Hockersmith said.
A May study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found February turnover for local and state governments nationwide was 1.7 percent, while private industry construction had a much higher rate of 4.9 percent, according to the data.
For Galveston specifically, the city has struggled to maintain equipment operators, but private companies face the same challenge, Hockersmith said.
That’s the same trend 14-year city employee Stephen Williams has witnessed, he said.
A crew manager, Williams has watched many of his coworkers leave, and many of them are equipment operators, as they seek higher pay, he said.
“They come, they get their license through the city, then they leave,” Williams said.
The employees leave to work for a private contractor or to drive commercial vehicles, he said.
“They can go to another job and make the same pay in a week that we can make in two,” Williams said.
An average construction laborer in the Houston area will make between $10.34 and $26.89 an hour, according to research website PayScale. A currently listed open laborer position on Galveston’s city website offers a salary between $25,055 and $37,583 a year, or $12.04 to $18.07 an hour.
As a long-time employee, Williams isn’t interested in leaving the city because he gets better benefits and he’s on track to be a supervisor, he said.
He’s also guaranteed 40 hours of pay a week at the city, whereas private companies might not pay workers if they lose a workday to rain or illness, Williams said.
The Galveston and Houston regions are experiencing a lot of growth, which means a need for more skilled work and a willingness to pay more, District 4 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
Listowski owns building company Home Life Builders.
“There is definitely a lot of growth out there on the mainland,” Listowski said. “Some of those city employees probably live on the mainland and now they’re finding jobs on the mainland.”
It’s usually the workers who’ve been at the city for only a couple years who leave, whereas long-time employees tend to stay, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
Cook oversees development and municipal services.
The growth is only going to continue and wages will only get more competitive as the region has a need for more skilled labor.
“It’s not going to get any better,” Cook said.
There’s a need for more workforce training for skilled labor, League City builder John Warrender said.
Warrender has worked for various area companies, he said.
“Every high school I’ve seen has a small trade department, but the ultimate aim of the school is to prepare kids for college,” Warrender said.
But there’s a need for trade work and those jobs can often pay as well as jobs college graduates hold, he said.
The city is exploring ways to reduce public works turnover, Hockersmith said.
Educating employees about the city’s benefit, hiring from within the city and increasing equipment operator pay, he said.
To keep wages competitive, the city might have to look at cutting back in other areas, Listowski said.
“We’re going to have to do something,” Listowski said. “We definitely need to keep those employees around.”
