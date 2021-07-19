Monica Jones has been hired as the new director of the Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club in Galveston, said Susy Smith, vice president of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
Jones began her new role July 12. She has more than 15 years of nonprofit experience, including as a district executive for Boy Scouts Bay Area Council, development director for Galveston County Food Bank and as an executive administrator for Sisters Network.
