LEAGUE CITY
People from as far away as Australia come to visit the grounds behind Magnolia Creek Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Brett Dutton said.
There, hard to see from the road, sit four small crosses, along with inscribed benches — a memorial to gruesome discoveries made some 30 years ago.
The 12.5-acre patch Magnolia Creek Baptist Church sits on is the site of the Texas Killing Fields, an area near Calder Road where police found a group of bodies between 1984 and 1991, Dutton said.
“Back in 2002, we were looking for property to buy in League City, and I was driving down Calder and saw a for sale sign on the property,” Dutton said. “I called the number and talked with the realtor. Right before we finished our conversation, he said he was obligated by law to tell me something about the property — that it was the Killing Fields.”
When the church bought the property, one cross already was in place, Dutton said.
Church leaders eventually learned that the memorial was for Laura Miller, a League City teenager who went missing in 1984 and whose body was found very near the memorial in 1986, Dutton said.
Miller’s was one of four bodies found in the area between 1984 and 1991.
A second body was also found near the memorial, Dutton said. That body was Heide Fye, a 25-year-old League City woman who disappeared in 1983 and was found in 1984.
Two additional bodies, still unidentified, were found near church grounds, but not in the same location as the memorial, Dutton said.
About three or four years ago, church officials held a memorial service to commemorate the dead women and they placed three additional crosses for the other three people, Dutton said.
“We felt the four should be together,” Dutton said. “We knew when we bought the property that a lot of people would come out to visit and wanted to give them a place to do that.”
The memorial area has hosted news crews, visitors from out of state and country and the History Channel over the years, Dutton said.
League City police recently released DNA analysis of what the unidentified women, Jane and Janet Doe, might have looked like.
One of the women was likely fair skinned, with blue or green eyes and blond or brown hair. She was estimated to be between 22 and 30 years old, and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She also had a noticeable gap in between her front teeth, according to police.
The woman’s DNA also showed she had family in Tennessee, according to the analysis.
The woman had been shot in the back with a small-caliber bullet, according to police.
A group of people riding horses found the second woman in September 1991, police said.
The new DNA testing connects the woman to Louisiana, police said.
There was a strong possibility the woman had relatives in the southern part of the state, including the cities of Broussard, New Iberia, Abbeville and Breaux Bridge, and the parishes of St. Martin, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Landry and Assumption.
She was likely between 24 and 34 years old, and between 5 feet and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed between 100 and 130 pounds.
The woman had numerous old rib and spine injuries before her death, police said. She may have had problems moving her head or back because of those injuries, police said.
The woman likely had fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the DNA analysis.
