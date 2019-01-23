GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees finalized a contract with the Texas General Land Office this week to use dredge material to extend Babe’s Beach from 61st Street to 83rd Street along the seawall, a project that could begin this summer.
The project follows one completed in 2015 that cost $23 million and laid 640,000 cubic yards of sand between 61st and 75th streets, creating Babe’s Beach, named in honor of A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, the island native and former state senator who pioneered laws protecting public access to Texas beaches. Schwartz died last year.
In both this project and the previous one, the park board obtains sand from routine dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This round of beach reconstruction will cost about $24.5 million and will fill in about 800,000 cubic yards of sand, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“This, of course, is dependent upon the available dredge material,” Fortin said. “Our hope is to extend the project eight blocks farther than the prior nourishment project.”
The corps is scheduled to award the final contract in April, Fortin said. Crews can begin work about two months later, she said.
The park board last year committed $750,000 to the project, accompanying another $2 million from the city’s Industrial Development Corp., which oversees and allocates some of the revenue collected through sales taxes.
The land office committed another $7.75 million, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
The corps committed an estimated $14 million, which covers the cost of dredging the sand from the ship channel.
The land office does at least one project using dredge material each year, Erickson said.
“It is dependent on the corps’ maintenance schedule, but it most often occurs in South Padre Island, Rollover Bay Reach or the Galveston Ship Channel,” Erickson said.
Projects for Babe’s Beach can occur every 18 months if the funding is available, she said.
The 2015 project was smaller in scale and took about six months to complete from the time the corps started dredging the material to the time crews completed work on the beach, Fortin said.
In 2015, crews took about three months for on-the-beach work, Fortin said.
Once it finishes its scheduled 2019 project, the park board will turn its sights to rebuilding beach area near Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, park board officials said.
“That is the highest rate of erosion on the island,” Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The park board plans to develop a proposal to explore engineering options and request federal funding, de Schaun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.