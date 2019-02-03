GALVESTON
Although the jury’s out about its effectiveness, a newly passed ordinance that requires cars to maintain a safe passing distance from bicycles has gained support from local cyclists.
The law, which is slated to become effective May 1, requires drivers to maintain 3 feet from cyclists and other vulnerable road uses, such as pedestrians, or face a $250 fine.
The rule sparked significant debate for months before its Jan. 24 passage, but it’s a law that’s good for Galveston, Jajuan Townsend said.
Townsend rides his bike to work at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., and supports the law even if police can’t enforce it, he said.
“It makes me feel safer because then I’m not the only one looking out for myself,” Townsend said.
But this poses a challenge for police, Chief Vernon Hale said.
There is some technology that would assist police with determining distance from a bike, but Hale estimates the cost at $1,500 a unit, he said.
“I honestly do get the intention behind it,” Hale said. “We can enforce the slow-down portion of it. We can enforce the bike light.”
On city streets, the new rule requires drivers to slow down to 20 mph or by 20 mph. For example, a driver in a 55 mph zone would be required to slow to 35 mph, but a driver in a 30 mph zone would slow to 20 mph.
The rule also requires a red light on the back of bicycles at night.
Bike safety is something Charity Palka takes seriously, she said. She works at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd., and rides her bike to work, she said.
“I’ve been almost hit several times riding a bike,” Palka said.
But enforcement is a problem faced by other cities that implemented the 3-foot rule, said Michael Cagle, a policeman in the downtown bike unit of Fort Worth.
“You would have to have the staffing to go out there and catch people,” Cagle said. “I think education, public awareness, is really better than trying to go out and actually enforce this.”
The rule has brought more awareness to bicycle safety, he said.
But enforcement continues to be an issue in many communities, said Michael Peña, Corpus Christi Police Department spokesman.
Corpus Christi implemented its rule in 2012, he said.
“It has to be that perfect storm of the officer witnessing the violation,” Peña said. “I think it’s a great tool to be able to use either when you need it.”
Austin’s safe passage ordinance went into effect in 2009, but the police department made a serious effort in 2012 to enforce the rule, Safe Biking Coordinator Rheannon Cunningham said.
Along with a public education campaign, the department launched a program in which police in plain clothes used a device measuring the distance between bikes and passing cars, Cunningham said.
“We were the cyclist and we were also the enforcer,” Cunningham said. “That’s the best way we found to be able to enforce it.”
In 2008, police recorded 314 crashes between bicycles and cars, she said. In 2017, the department recorded 298.
While the numbers have remained constant, Austin’s bicycle ridership has grown significantly, Cunningham said.
In San Antonio, fatalities in vehicle-to-bicycle-related accidents have remained relatively consistent since 2015, said spokeswoman Romana Lopez. In 2015 and last year, four such fatalities occurred in the city, she said.
Only 23 citations of the ordinance had been issued since its implementation in 2010 and none since 2015, she said.
Enforcing safe passage laws can be a challenge, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be implemented, Robin Stallings, executive director of Bike Texas, said.
The organization advocates for bike safety and education across the state.
“Over time, we think that it can reduce injuries and fatalities,” Stallings said.
Fatalities have remained fairly constant, but Texas’ population and ridership levels have increased, he said.
Galveston police will explore the expense associated with the distance-monitoring technology, but public education will be the key in making a difference, Hale said.
“Ultimately, all I want is our cyclists to be safe,” Hale said.
