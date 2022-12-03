GALVESTON
Despite a muggy, overcast day, the holiday spirit was in full swing around The Strand.
The sound of bagpipes and carolers filled the air for the 49th annual Dickens on The Strand. Visitors donned their best Victorian-era garb, wearing top hats, coats and 19th century dresses. The smells of the season mixed with that of barbecue, fried foods and turkey legs. One did not have to look far to fill up their mug, with booths around every corner serving libations.
Vendors filled the streets selling bells, jewelry, hats, renaissance clothing and ornaments. One vendor, Kevin Binder of Houston, who specializes in selling ornaments, stockings, and nutcrackers, has made the festival a family affair.
“My father started coming here selling ornaments in 1985,” Bender said. “I remember coming here and helping out as a kid, and now my daughter is doing the same and starting the third generation here.
“These people are great and we always do good business and have a fun time.”
Around each corner of the festival storytellers attracted large crowds with their tales from the Dickens era. A band of kilted teens treated crowds to the sound of bagpipes and drums, while a child played solo violin on a street corner. Costumed guests delighted visitors. One was Joe Machado, of Houston, who wearing a silky red top with a medal, and a grey hat with a tree branch, flowers and a small nutcracker.
“This is my fifth year coming to the event,” Machado said. “I enjoy the history around it and I love coming to Galveston and plan to retire here. This is such a great celebration and a great place to have the event.”
Dickens also proves to be a lucrative time for businesses, said Bill Taylor, owner of Play on The Strand, a toy store and arcade.
“This is probably the weekend we do the most sales during the year,” Taylor said. “This is an otherwise slow time of the year and it brings people out. It gives visitors a reason to visit and dress up. We enjoy seeing the costumes and the interesting vendors.”
Towards the heart of the festival, Cirque La Vie took the Trafalgar Square stage, with a woman on stilts and feats of strength. Children were drawn to a street performer juggling and entertaining the crowd. Down the street near Saengerfest Park, crowds of children and adults alike eagerly awaited pictures with Father Christmas.
For one attendee, the event has truly become a tradition.
“I first came here five years ago with my husband,” said K.C. Sullivan, wearing an olive green Victorian gown. “I did not dress up that year, but I have ever since. It was so cool to see him and others get into the spirit and get into the unique costumes. This is such a wonderful event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.