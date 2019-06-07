The Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City, desperately needs kitten and cat fosters after taking in more than 60 kittens and cats over the past three days.
Residents are asked to consider fostering a small litter of kittens to help the center over the next few days as animal control calls continue.
To learn more about fostering, fill out the form at bit.ly/help-arc-kittens.
For information, call 409-948-2485.
— Angela Wilson
