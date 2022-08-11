R. James Amaro of Amaro Law Firm Injury Lawyers has filed a lawsuit in Fort Bend County on behalf of Danielle Cantu, who was injured in a deadly golf cart crash Saturday, and of the estate of a minor killed in the crash.
The lawsuit names Miguel Espinoza, driver of the black Hyundai SUV that police allege ran a stop sign at 33rd Street and Avenue R, striking a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart carrying six people aboard, killing four Rosenberg residents: Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.