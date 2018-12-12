GALVESTON
The city board in charge of doling out some money to island nonprofits wants to petition the city council to rescind a change in how funds are allocated.
The request follows a March ordinance that restructured funding allowances and schedules for the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board.
The board gives out a portion of hotel occupancy tax revenue to nonprofits for advertising and promotion.
Those nonprofits expressed frustration at a Wednesday board meeting with the ordinance’s reallocations of some money toward a reserve fund.
The board wants the city council to allow it to distribute reserve funds for fiscal year 2018-2019, Chairwoman Kimber Fountain said.
“We are only petitioning the city council to use forfeited funds for this current year’s recipients,” Fountain said. “Since we weren’t allowed to use forfeited funds, they have taken more than a 50 percent cut in what they were receiving before this happened.”
This change affected nonprofits with a one-year city contract, as three-year contracted recipients already had a signed funding agreement. The ordinance is transitioning all recipients to two-year contracts.
Traditionally, money surrendered by groups that didn’t meet grant requirements had gone into a pot that was redistributed to qualifying nonprofits.
With the new ordinance, that money funnels into a reserve, according to the March ordinance. Another $50,000 plus 5 percent of available funds also goes into that pot.
The reserve has about $125,000 in it, Fountain said.
The city council has discussed using the forfeited money to finance more brick-and-mortar projects, Mayor Jim Yarbrough has said in previous interviews.
He doesn’t see the city council changing its mind, Yarbrough said Wednesday.
“We’ve made that decision and we don’t usually revisit those decisions time and time again,” Yarbrough said. “I don’t anticipate any funding changes.”
The request comes out of confusion arising in the time between a July workshop and August city council vote on distribution of the year’s allocations, Fountain said.
“There was some sort of disconnect there between when I was at the table and the actual discussion,” Fountain said. “Something changed that we were not aware of.”
Board member Theresa Elliott agreed that she was confused about the vote, she said.
“I’m not sure that everyone was clear that that was actually going to be voted on,” Elliott said.
Although the discussion in July was extensive, city staff will pass along the board’s request to the city council, City Attorney Don Glywasky said.
“In my view, it was fairly well managed and disclosed,” Glywasky said.
Organizations receiving funding from the board include The Bryan Museum, Galveston Art League and Galveston Symphony Orchestra.
The change in funding structure was felt by the recipient organizations, said Ulli Budelmann, president of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra.
“It actually impacts us quite a bit,” Budelmann said. “We have to do a certain amount of advertising. That’s significant money you’d have to make up with ticket price increases.”
The board plans to call a special meeting to discuss specific wording for the petition.
