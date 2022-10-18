GALVESTON
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research is home to four sea turtles: Binx, a Kemp’s ridley, Itsy, a green sea turtle; Flash, a green sea turtle whose two hind legs are paralyzed; and Crush, a loggerhead, the type of turtle that has been washing up on Texas shores in record numbers.
Fortunately for Crush, the 20-year-old, 100-pound turtle, falls among the small percentage of loggerheads that survive after being washed and stranded on Texas shores.
Since April 1, 414 loggerhead turtles have been stranded on Texas shores — the annual average is 109.
Scientists still are trying to figure out why these marine reptiles have been washing up at record numbers this year.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston has been a safe haven for hundreds of turtles for the past two years.
Although the center caters to all types of sea turtles, researchers have been noticing an alarming rise in stranded loggerhead turtles.
“We’ve had 36 loggerheads wash up on the shore this month,'' said Christopher Marshall, director of the Gulf Turtle Research Center. “May is the month where an uptick of loggerheads start getting stranded, the problem is that the strandings haven’t stopped.”
Out of the 36, only eight survived, Marshall said.
Crush was found stranded on Galveston’s shores Sept. 15, Marshall said.
“We’re currently investigating these deaths,” Marshall said. “This is a mystery to many researchers, but we plan on finding that answer.”
These loggerheads are showing up emaciated and have signs of edema that swells in their tissue, Marshall said.
“This is the first time that these loggerheads have come up in large numbers over a long period of time,” Marshall said. “This is something completely new.”
Researchers perform necropsies on dead loggerheads and have been sending samples to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Marshall said.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the loggerhead to be a vulnerable species, which means they face a high risk of extinction in the wild, according to the union.
Loggerheads are the most abundant species of the sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.
The population of loggerheads has declined because of nets deployed for other species, such as shrimp, according to the administration.
Although people think nets or fishing lines might be the cause, evidence doesn't support that theory, Mary Kay Skoruppa, sea turtle coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
“Drownings or any apparent physical damage have been ruled out,” Skoruppa said. “What we’re seeing now is a complete mystery. There is no water in the lungs to indicate drownings and there are no infectious diseases that have been discovered in the necropsies.”
Turtles are showing up emaciated, weak and lethargic and there’s no clear reason why, Skoruppa said.
About 50 loggerhead turtles are recovering in Texas, she said.
Because of their weight and size, there can also be problems with capacity, Skoruppa said.
Loggerheads, which are named after their body and bulky heads, have an average lifespan of 50 years, some living 80 years or more.
Adults are 3 feet long and weigh 250 pounds.
From April 1 to Aug. 19, 272 loggerheads were stranded in Texas, almost three times the annual average of 109 in less than six months, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Loggerheads are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Different populations of the turtles are listed as either endangered or threatened under the act.
And the numbers still are growing, said Donna J. Shaver, Texas coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network and chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science.
“There have been 414 loggerheads stranded from April 1 to Oct. 7 in Texas,” Shaver said.
Of those, 161 were alive, 253 were dead and 46 of the live ones died shortly after being found, Shaver said.
“Everything is still under investigation and I can’t really speculate,” Shaver said. “Nobody really knows what exactly is the cause.”
It will take years of monitoring before researchers find the answer, Shaver said.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research asks that anyone who finds a sick, injured or dead turtle to call 1-866-887-8535.
