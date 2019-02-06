KEMAH
Plans to use federal grants to fund upgrades to heavily traversed Kipp Avenue have hit a snag in a rule requiring the aid be used primarily on projects to benefit low- and moderate-income people, Mayor Carl Joiner said.
“We thought we were in good shape to extend Kipp, but we’ve been told since it’s new construction, the rules are different,” Joiner said.
With those plans in flux, city officials are reviewing what other projects they might be able to pay for if they receive the grant funding, said Nick Haby, Kemah’s director of community services.
Cities across Galveston County have been turning to Community Development Block Grant funding, which is a federal grant administered through the Texas Department of Agriculture, as a means to fund infrastructure projects, especially as related to Hurricane Harvey recovery.
But the funding isn’t limited to hurricane recovery, Haby said.
The city for years has considered several projects meant to improve traffic along Kipp Avenue, including extending it 500 or so feet from Cien Road to Solomon Drive and converting a 4,000-foot stretch of heavily traveled Kipp Avenue from asphalt to concrete to better withstand its traffic load.
The road’s extension was initially projected to cost about $200,000 and the upgrade another $1.5 million.
The county approved dedicating $400,000 for those road improvement projects as part of an $80 million bond, leaving the city to seek other sources for the additional funds.
But a potential sticking point now to securing that funding via the Community Development Block Grant program is that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires 70 percent of funding be used on projects in areas where 51 percent or more of the population earns less than the median income.
Applications for the grants are due in March, Haby said.
Haby declined to say how much money the city might pursue in grant funding.
The city held a public hearing late Wednesday to solicit input on what projects staff might, instead, pursue with grant funding and could move forward on another project depending on discussion in coming days, officials said.
