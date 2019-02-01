GALVESTON
After mailing letters demanding 169 residents prove they’re U.S. citizens or be removed from voter rolls, Galveston County’s voter registrar office sent 58 of those people another letter with a simple message: Never mind.
A week after the Texas Secretary of State’s Office announced it had identified tens of thousands of registered voters who might not be citizens, the county and the state were culling their lists of people deemed suspect.
As of Friday afternoon, a list of more than 830 county residents suspected of not being citizens but being registered to vote had been cut to 555, Galveston County Voter Registrar Cheryl Johnson said.
Because of questions about the accuracy of the list from the state, however, Johnson’s office had stopped sending letters demanding proof of citizenship.
“We are on hold,” Johnson said. Her office was awaiting direction from the secretary of state about the accuracy of its list, she said.
“This is not a simple process and will take some time to fully be completed,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Johnson’s office was also dealing with the fallout from the quick actions it took earlier in the week to try to verify citizenship information from some county voters.
On Monday and Tuesday, the voter registrar’s office sent 169 letters to people named on the secretary of state’s list.
“My office has received information concerning your registration to vote,” the letter said. “Your registration status is being investigated because there is reason to believe you may not be a United State citizen.”
People who received that letter were given 30 days to prove their citizenship, or their voter registration would be canceled.
The names of people who could not prove their citizenship would be referred to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office for investigation, Johnson said Tuesday.
Even as those letters were reaching mailboxes, however, Johnson’s office was preparing a second letter, informing some of the recipients they did not need to prove themselves.
“Yesterday, January 29, 2019, the SOS notified me that your citizenship status was confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety and that no further action is required by you,” the letter stated. “Please accept my apologies for this error.”
The second letter was sent to 58 people, Johnson said. Her office also found another nine names that were apparent duplicates on the state’s list, she said.
As of Friday, 102 people to whom the first letters were mailed were still expected to respond, Johnson said. Those people are still registered voters, she said.
Galveston County was the only of Texas’ 15 largest counties to send citizenship verification letters, according to the Texas Tribune.
Texas Secretary of State David Whitley published a news release Jan. 25 saying his office had identified 95,000 names on state lists as both non-citizens and as registered voters. Of those names, 58,000 had voted in at least one election since 1996, Whitley said.
Texas Republican leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, reacted quickly to the release and connected the numbers to potential voter fraud — and promised swift investigation and prosecutions.
Voter rights groups, however, just as quickly questioned the fraud interpretation of the data and offered an explanation about what was happening. They warned, for example, there could be many cases in which people obtained driver licenses before they became citizens and registered to vote.
Investigations by county officials elsewhere in the state have found such cases. In McLennan County, the 366 names flagged by the secretary of state’s office were all naturalized citizens, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
In Travis County, 656 of 993 voter registration records checked by Friday were identified as naturalized citizens, Travis County Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant said.
The secretary of state’s office on Tuesday began notifying some offices, including Johnson’s, that some names it had initially flagged were no longer suspect.
Some county residents who received letters asking them to prove their citizenship have already called her office, Johnson said.
“Those who have called have have been very gracious and are working with us,” she said.
