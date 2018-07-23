A 2015 meeting between U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and a top Russian official now accused of spying was “normal business,” his office said Monday.
Weber met with Alexander Torshin, a former deputy governor of the Russian Central Bank, for about 20 minutes in April 2015, his office confirmed Monday. The meeting was set up by the Center for the National Interest, a foreign policy think tank that supports improved U.S. relations with Russia.
Torshin, who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has ties to Russian security services, has become a central figure into the investigation of a woman accused of spying on the United States for Russia.
That woman, Maria Butina, was scheduled to attend the meeting with Weber, his office said. So was Paul Sanders, the think tank’s executive director. However, a spokeswoman could not confirm whether either person was actually there.
“We have no recollection of whether they actually attended,” said Emma Polefko, Weber’s communications director.
Butina was arrested July 15 and charged with conspiracy. The FBI has accused her of failing to register as a Russian agent acting within the United States. Torshin has not been arrested, but has been named as the top Russian official described in indictment documents as working with Butina. The Daily Beast, a news organization covering national politics, described him as Butina’s “mentor.”
The meeting between Weber and Torshin was first reported Sunday by the Reuters news agency in an article about other meetings Torshin had with officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury.
During the meeting, Torshin and Weber discussed “U.S.-Russia relations, international economic issues, and his perspective on Russia’s financial situation and how it affects Russian politics,” Polefko said.
The meeting was not unusual because Weber was at the time a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, Polefko said.
“Meeting with international counterparts from countries in his subcommittee’s jurisdiction was completely within the norm,” she said.
There weren’t any follow-up meetings or conversations with Torshin after the April meeting, she said.
Weber is not involved in the investigation into Butina, and does not expect to become involved, she said.
Butina is accused of trying to develop connections in conservative groups and use those connections to “penetrate the U.S. national decision-making apparatus to advance the agenda of the Russian Federation,” according to the FBI’s indictment against her.
She made connections through the National Rifle Association and the National Prayer Breakfast, the FBI claims. Her arrest is not directly connected to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Butina and Torshin did, however, attempt to organize a “backdoor” meeting between Donald Trump and Russian president Valdimir Putin in 2016, according to the New York Times. That meeting never happened.
The 2015 meetings Reuters reported revealed the wider circle of contacts Butina sought to make around Washington, D.C.
The Center for National Interest did not respond to a request for comment about the meetings Monday afternoon. The meetings were revealed in a report produced by the think tank about its Russia-related activities from 2013 to 2015 that Reuters reviewed.
Torshin has met with other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican known for his close ties to Russia, according to news reports.
Weber — who supports President Donald Trump and has been skeptical of the Mueller investigation — has at times been critical of Russia. In July 2017, he voted in favor of legislation that made it harder for the White House to lift sanctions against Russia.
That same month, he also accused Russia of acting in league with environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, to try to disrupt the U.S. fracking industry.
In January 2017, after Trump repeatedly made comments praising Putin, Weber said he didn’t see Russia as an ally.
“Russia is not our friend,” he told the Sinclair Broadcast Group. “They’ve never been our friend, they’re not going to be our friend. Vladimir Putin is not our friend.”
It seems Randy Weber is trying the same playbook as the entire Trump administration, "We have no recollection of whether they actually attended," said Emma Polefko, Weber's communications director.
