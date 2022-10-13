A man died Thursday after he and his brother stepped off a sandbar while wade fishing near Jamaica Beach, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
Lifeguards were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to the bayside of 11-mile Road Bayside after a 911 call reported a drowned man about 100 yards off shore, Peter Davis, Beach Patrol chief, said.
Beach Patrol was dispatched along with the Galveston Marine Response Group, the Galveston Fire Department, the Galveston Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and Jamaica Beach Fire Rescue.
Beach Patrol and Jamaica Beach Fire Rescue, using a personal watercraft, found the anglers more than a half mile from shore, authorities said. One man was in the water and the other in a boat, Davis said.
The man in the boat told rescuers the two had been wade fishing in chest-deep water on a sandbar, when the cold front hit and the boat’s anchor pulled up.
The men dropped off the sand bar and attempted to reach the boat. Only one was able to get back aboard, however, Davis said.
Neither of the men was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.
The drowning victim was identified as Derrick Smith, 58, of Humble.
Authorities are reminding the public to always wear an approved life jacket when boating or fishing and to keep an eye on the weather when boating.
