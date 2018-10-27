There are normal sights at high school football games in Texas: cheerleaders, bands, cheering parents and screaming coaches — not to mention the game itself.
But this year, at all Clear Creek Independent School District football games, participants will be greeted with a new sight: warnings about the dangers of e-cigarettes. The signs are meant to curb rising rates of students using the devices, officials said.
Clear Creek isn’t alone. Officials with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in September branded youth use of e-cigarettes an epidemic and announced efforts to combat rising rates.
“We’re seeing the numbers increase exponentially,” said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district. “It’s a real challenge for us.”
Electronic cigarettes, more commonly known as e-cigarettes, e-vaporizers or vapes, first came into fashion in the late 2000s. Since their inception, they have become a common sight at area high schools, local educators said.
The battery-powered devices made of plastic or metal heat a liquid nicotine solution, creating vapor that users inhale.
Like regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes are illegal for people younger than 18 to purchase.
But that hasn’t stopped students from acquiring them, educators said.
“It’s everywhere,” Clear Creek High School Principal Jamey Majewski said.
If officials find a student in possession of e-cigarettes, school policy dictates the student will receive three days of in-school suspension, Majewski said.
Repeat offenders face possible removal to an alternative school, he said.
But despite the possibility of severe punishment, the number of students vaping or using e-cigarettes continues to rise in Galveston County schools, officials said.
Local districts are banding together and plan to ask state legislators to consider passing laws increasing the minimum age to buy the products to 21, Polsen said.
“It’s being glamorized for teens and tweens,” Polsen said. “So, it’s tough to get a hold on. It’s advertised as a safe alternative to smoking and seen as good for kids.”
One brand of e-cigarette called Juul comes in many different flavors and looks like a common USB drive, which critics argue is intended to to make them appealing to students.
“It takes that fear factor away,” said Perry Johnson, dean of instruction at Clear Creek High School. “It makes them almost childlike. They’re very accessible.”
The brand’s popularity with young people hasn’t gone unnoticed. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug administration asked the company for information about how it markets its products to young people. The next day, Juul’s CEO announced that it would invest $30 million over three years to fund research and education efforts about e-cigarettes.
Local education officials didn’t have specific numbers on how many more students are vaping in recent years, but the Washington Post in September reported that studies show high school e-cigarette use has increased 75 percent since 2017.
While some brands of e-cigarettes market themselves as a way for adults to stop smoking, a recent study shows they have a different effect on young users.
“Our work provides more evidence that young people who use e-cigarettes progress to smoking cigarettes in the future,” said Michael Dunbar, a lead author of the study for the nonprofit RAND Corp.
The study, which surveyed 2,000 high school students in California between 2015 and 2017, showed that those who vaped also tended to smoke traditional cigarettes, officials said.
“It potentially increases the risk for greater nicotine exposure, which could portend nicotine dependence,” Dunbar said.
But even with the results of recent studies, there’s still much to learn about e-cigarettes, Dunbar said.
“They just exploded in popularity before we knew much about them,” Dunbar said. “There’s still not a ton known about the long-term health effects of vaping. There’s a lot we still don’t know.”
