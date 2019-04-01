GALVESTON
For years, the corner of 25th Street and Harborside Drive has been the location of a Galveston tableau — tourists, making their way to a cruise terminal, standing at the corner waiting to make a luggage-laden dash across the street.
Meanwhile, above their heads, a bridge spans between a nearby parking garage and the cruise terminal; 400 feet of covered safety that has never, in most people’s memories, been open.
That may change soon, as Port of Galveston officials hope a city board agrees to fund a full renovation of the downtown bridge so it finally can reopen.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. on Tuesday will consider partnering with the port to fund a renovation of the pedestrian walkway that crosses over Harborside Drive at 25th Street.
The idea is to turn the long-closed span into a “bridge to somewhere,” Port of Galveston Executive Director Rodger Rees said.
“Originally, when this was planned, it was planned to only go into the cruise terminals for cruise passengers,” Rees said. “We’ve kind of changed that plan.”
The Industrial Development Corp., which directs spending of city sales tax proceeds, will consider whether to provide $1.5 million to the project. The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, already has approved $1.2 million toward the project.
The 400-foot walkway was built in 1982 and was closed in the early 2000s because it was in need of repairs and upgrades to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, officials said.
Port and city officials for years have tried to come up with a plan to reopen the bridge, and settled on one late last year.
The port has proposed opening the bridge, not only to cruise passengers, but to the general public. The port hopes to install escalators on either side of the walkway, which will allow pedestrians to walk over Harborside Drive and to the attractions at Pier 21, Rees said.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Ted O’Rourke, the chairman of the wharves board. “You’ll be able to get people from one side to the other safer.”
If approved, the work on the bridge could begin as soon as May, officials said.
The city and the Port of Galveston have put an increased focus in recent years into making aesthetic improvement to Harborside Drive, a heavily used road that runs from the Galveston Causeway along the northern edge of Galveston Island.
The city completed a $2 million project to beautify Harborside Drive last fall, and has applied for an $8 million grant to help pay for new technology to improve traffic flow along the road.
The bridge recently received a cosmetic facelift, with signs that point visitors either to the city’s historic downtown or into the cruise terminal.
The Industrial Development Corp, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at Galveston City Hall, 823 25th St.
