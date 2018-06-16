The National Flood Insurance Program, which thousands of residents across the county rely on, is set to expire July 31, and insurers and elected officials are urging Congress to not only reauthorize it, but to improve it and make it more reflective of the market. And those changes very well could mean higher premiums.
“The National Flood Insurance Program is clearly in need of review,” U.S. Rep. Randy Weber said. “That’s what this comes down to — a difference in renew versus reform. We cannot only renew the existing program and stick to NFIP’s status quo.
“The status quo got them buried $36 billion deep in borrowed taxpayer funds. Last November, the House passed the 21st Century Flood Reform Act, and we’ve been waiting on the Senate to pick it up ever since. We’re quickly approaching the deadline, and we need action on the bill.”
Small, substantial changes can fix a broken system, Weber said.
In the fall of 2017, the House took up the cause of reforming the flood insurance program.
The Daily News contacted the offices of Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn for comment Thursday but did not get any responses by Friday afternoon.
It is unlikely that the National Flood Insurance Program will lapse, but even if it did, the program would still have the authority to pay claims on flood insurance policies, FEMA spokesman Michael Hart said.
“FEMA and Congress have never failed to honor the NFIP’s contracts with policyholders,” Hart said. “However, if the authorization lapses, FEMA must stop selling and renewing policies for millions of properties in communities across the nation.”
The National Association of Realtors estimated that a lapse could result in the delay or cancellation of more than 9,000 home sale closings every week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency administers the program, which is about $24 billion in debt, in part because homeowners pay a subsidized rate that isn’t sustainable, said David Sampson, president of Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.
PUBLIC POLICY QUESTION
Improving the program could include a means test to determine homeowners who might get subsidized rates and the ones who would have to pay higher premiums, he said.
“It’s an important public policy question that needs to be addressed,” Sampson said. “Insurance premiums send an important price signal about the risk you are taking in.”
Flood insurance is not a part of a regular home insurance policy but lenders require homeowners to purchase a policy. Some private flood insurance is available, but most homeowners are eligible to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.
Before Hurricane Harvey, about 60 percent of Galveston County residents lacked federal flood insurance, a Pew Foundation study found.
About 58,000 county households had policies with the National Flood Insurance Program, a program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That’s about 40 percent of households.
The insurance gap stretches across all income levels, Sampson said.
“We need to expand the numbers, get more people in the pool and spread the risk out over a large group of people,” Sampson said.
Harvey generated about 717,000 claims to private insurers Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and the Texas Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
The data is from October 2017, the latest available from the state, but the department will update the data this summer, officials said.
The 717,000 claims include about 387,000 residential property claims and about 207,000 automobile claims. As of Oct. 31, insurers had made about $7.7 billion in claim payments and estimated they would pay out a total of $19.4 billion, Texas Department of Insurance officials said.
Before the 2017 hurricane season started, the United States had gone a decade without a category 3 or 4 storm hitting the shore. Then three major hurricanes struck in 2017.
‘WE ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE’
Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria resulted in insurance losses of $92 billion, Sampson said.
Harvey hit in August, flooding about 20,000 homes in Galveston County. The total economic loss of Harvey amounted to about $85 billion, a figure that included $30 billion in insured losses, Sampson said.
Sampson intends to educate consumers in an effort to narrow the insurance gap.
“People are either not aware of it, or they think it will never happen,” he said. “Some people pay off their mortgage and let the flood insurance policy lapse. It’s part of a mindset. They decide to roll the dice.”
Many homeowners have a misconception that FEMA will step in and help in case of a disaster, but the average payout for a FEMA disaster is $6,000, while the average National Flood Insurance Program payout is more than $100,000, Sampson said.
“The vast majority of people don’t have the resources to self-insure,” he said. “They can offload the risk to a private insurance agency. We are all responsible for protecting our own financial assets.”
The private insurance providers notice an appetite in the market for private flood insurance, but private flood insurance can’t take over completely because the demand is too great, he said.
POTENTIAL FOR DISRUPTION
Members of the House working on a reauthorization bill wanted to make the program more sustainable with more realistic actuarial rates, but the Senate has made fewer efforts at reform, Sampson said.
If the National Flood Insurance Program expires at the end of July, it could be disruptive to the housing market, Sampson said.
When the program wasn’t renewed in 2007, about 34,000 home mortgage closings a month were suspended, the National Association of Realtors said. Congress voted for several extensions of the FEMA program before renewing it in 2009. That renewal was set to expire at the end of 2017, but Congress extended it to July 31.
In Texas, Harvey generated about 717,000 claims to private insurers, Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and the Texas Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
The data is from October 2017, the latest available from the state, but the department will update the data this month, officials said.
The 717,000 claims include about 387,000 residential property claims and about 207,000 automobile claims. As of Oct. 31, insurers had made about $7.7 billion in claim payments and estimated they would out a total of $19.4 billion, the Texas Department of Insurance officials said.
LESSONS LEARNED
The insurance industry learned lessons after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012 that came in handy for responding to Harvey, Irma and Maria, Sampson said.
One lesson was to have claims adjusters pre-positioned to go into a disaster area as soon as possible. Another lesson was being nimble in moving teams from Harvey-flooded areas in Texas to Irma-windblown parts of Florida to the massive wildfires in California. A third lesson was communicating better with FEMA and local authorities, Sampson said.
The better communication led to claims adjusters having access to fuel, a problem in previous hurricane responses, Sampson said. More efficient debris removal and more licensed out-of-state tow trucks also helped, he said.
The insurance industry supports flood mitigation efforts and encourages more talk about creating flood districts and improving building codes and development standards, Sampson said.
Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September, a month after Harvey hit Texas. The two disasters and the response was different on a variety of levels, Sampson said.
Puerto Rico already had a fragile infrastructure and weak leadership before Maria struck. It took months for crews to get the electricity back, forcing factories to close and workers to go without salaries, Sampson said.
Texas was different, though. It was more resilient, had a good government structure with good local leaders and much higher rates of insurance, Sampson said.
In Puerto Rico, less than 50 percent of property owners had any kind of insurance, he said.
“There was no insurance money there to rebuild the community,” Sampson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.