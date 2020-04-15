HIGH ISLAND
Three people were issued citations and warnings during the Easter weekend for shooting and killing several animals at the Smith Oaks Bird Sanctuary, according to Houston Audubon, which manages the sanctuary.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
(2) comments
Those three should be banned from ever having and or possessing any kind of weapon, ever. Their parents need to be held accountable in some manner for not teaching them not to kill for pleasure especially in an enclosed safe environment.
[thumbup] E G Wiley
