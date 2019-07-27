GALVESTON
Authorities Saturday identified a woman who died after being found face down in the water off Stewart Beach on Friday evening, officials said.
The woman has been identified as Beth Schendal, 39, of Tomball.
Emergency responders transported Schendal to John Sealy Hospital about 5:15 p.m., Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The woman was dead by 6:10 p.m. when beach patrol officials arrived at the hospital, Davis said.
Officials did not know whether the woman had drown or suffered a medical episode that led to her death, Davis said.
The Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network is working with Beach Patrol responders and providing counseling services, Davis said.
