Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

This May photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

 UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE/Courtesy

The drug company Pfizer said Monday that early analysis showed its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection. When it or any such vaccine becomes available, will you get it?

• Yes, as soon as possible

