GALVESTON
West End residents scored a victory Thursday when the city council shot down a request to rezone some residential property for commercial use.
Residents spoke out during the city council meeting against property owner Patricia Thompson’s bid to rezone two empty lots at 21418 FM 3005, worried a new business would hurt shops and mar the area’s residential character.
Although significant resident opposition triggered a supermajority clause, requiring six of the seven council members to vote in favor of the zone change, the request failed achieve even a simple majority.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted in favor of the rezoning, the five other council members voted against.
The applicant, engineering firm Linfield, Hunter & Junius, Inc., wouldn’t say what the plans for the property had been.
But city administrators understood the developer planned to build a Dollar General store there, Assistant Planning Director Catherine Gorman said.
Residents’ needs are already covered by small businesses on the West End and a Dollar General at 14322 FM 3005, neighbors said Thursday.
People live on the West End to escape national chain commercial businesses, resident Helen Young said.
“We bought in that area and primarily live there because of the nature, because of the beauty,” Young said. “I think this will adversely affect our quality of life.”
Thompson bought the property in the 1980s and once lived on the West End, she said.
“The island’s moving west and you’re going to have more than me coming forward to make these changes,” Thompson said.
Before a 2015 overhaul of the city’s zoning rules and maps, the property was zoned as a planned development, a broad designation allowing many uses, including commercial, city administrators said.
The city no longer has the planned development zoning category, they said.
A dollar store concept would be detrimental to Rashy Jain and her family, who have owned Sea Isle Supermarket, 22220 FM 3005, for 25 years, Jain said.
“Running our business is our livelihood,” Jain said. “A Dollar General would not be helpful there, it would just hurt everyone who lives there.”
The city’s planning commission voted to recommend the zoning change in December by a vote of four to one. Two commissioners were absent.
The December vote came after a two-week deferral of the decision, during which commissioners asked city staff members to send notifications outside the traditional 200-foot radius area. The city received 11 opposing responses.
