GALVESTON
Residents will get the chance to voice their concerns and ask questions of city leaders Tuesday night at the annual State of the City event.
City officials likely will discuss upcoming budget constraints facing Galveston in upcoming years and seek feedback from residents on the planned capital projects, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Most of the evening will be dedicated to resident comments, he said.
“The goal of the State of the City is for us to get feedback and answer questions of those who attend,” Maxwell said.
This year, the bulk of the event will be dedicated to resident questions, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“We’re going to talk about Vision Galveston and what that means,” Yarbrough said.
Vision Galveston is a program that aims to determine residents’ desires and needs for the island’s future and will likely inform city planning, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough’s last term as mayor will end in May and at his last State of the City event, he hopes to reflect on some of the changes made at the city since he took office in 2014, he said.
“I’ll probably have a little reminiscing,” Yarbrough said. “It’s bittersweet.”
In the past couple of years, he and the city have been working on tackling long-term issues such as mending infrastructure and fixing the ailing police pension plan, Yarbrough said.
“The biggest one was to bring some stability and better decorum at city hall and city council meetings and, by and large, I think we’ve done that,” Yarbrough said.
People can submit questions in advance by email or mail or ask questions Tuesday night.
