With the effects of Hurricane Harvey still lingering and the 2019 hurricane season underway, Galveston County Food Bank is getting ready, securing partnerships and seeking volunteers.
Forecasters predict as many as 15 named storms in the Atlantic basin this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Prediction Center.
And, with the potential for a busy storm season, officials at the Galveston County Food Bank are making sure that its hurricane strategic plans run smoothly, and that it’s well prepared to respond, said Jeff Gordon, an operations specialist.
“Recent disasters have illustrated the need to be prepared,” Gordon said. “Through the month of September 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, we distributed 573,271 pounds of disaster supplies in the county to affected areas through the First 72 program, and participating and temporary disaster agencies.
“The First 72 program was effective in providing emergency food and supply relief to those hit hardest by the storm.”
The First 72 disaster relief program’s goal is to deliver 10 pallets of supplies to high-priority agencies within 72 hours following the end of a storm, officials said.
In collaboration with the Houston Food Bank during Harvey, the Galveston County Food Bank provided hot meals twice a day, Gordon said.
After Harvey, the Galveston County Food Bank was able to provide supplemental food supplies to its participating agency, Salvation Army Galveston County, which allowed them to deliver hot meals directly to neighborhoods after the storm as properties were being cleaned out, Gordon said.
It served 17,356 after Harvey, officials said.
“I’m not sure if you can ever be fully prepared for a hurricane,” said Donnie VanAckeren, interim executive director since the May 22 resignation of Richard Nye.
“However, we learned a lot from Harvey, and today, we’re in a much better place because of it.”
With a staff of only 15 full-time employees, the food bank depends on volunteers year-round, Gordon said.
After Harvey in August 2017, the food bank distributed to nine disaster sites, 11 temporary agencies and the American Red Cross, which was stationed in League City shelters, officials said.
“Through the end of September 2017, 58 volunteers had donated 142 hours sorting 25,527 pounds of donated food that was immediately sent to disaster site agencies,” Gordon said.
“We also were able to send 24,452 pounds of water to the Bolivar Peninsula to help with its drinking water shortage. So, as you can see, volunteers and donations are always needed.”
Along with recruiting volunteers, securing necessary grants and other funding to keep the bank stocked with provisions is vital work, Rick Wade, president of the board of directors, said.
“In the aftermath of a storm or catastrophe, the food bank needs to be able to go out into the communities of Galveston County,” Wade said. “We need to help residents with food supplies. We help anyone who needs it. These storms don’t discriminate. They affect all socio-economic groups. It’s a part of the mission of the Galveston County Food Bank to be there for our residents’ nutritional needs.”
The Galveston County Food Bank has coordinated with the Houston Food Bank to provide hot meals twice a day in the county after a storm, Gordon said.
Houston Food Bank can prepare hot meals in its onsite kitchen and Galveston County has acquired two vehicles to transport hot meals to areas of the county, officials said.
“We’re moving forward with the installation of a 3,200-square foot refrigeration/freezer cold storage unit, which means we would then have the capacity to accept larger, more frequent donations,” Gordon said. “This addition will be beneficial to residents living in poverty and facing food insecurity on a daily basis, as well as the increased needs following a disaster.”
