FRIENDSWOOD
A windfall in drainage improvement money earmarked for the small slice of the city in Harris County has some officials feeling shortchanged.
Officials in Friendswood, which is in Galveston and Harris counties, are soliciting public input about projects to pursue with about $4.4 million in U.S. Community Development Block Grants they anticipate Harris County will give them to use on that side of the city.
But, while city officials said any funding for disaster recovery is a good thing, Galveston County officials argued a grant for one part of Friendswood was evidence that Harris County was faring better after Hurricane Harvey than its southern neighbor.
“It does appear there are some advantages for Harris County getting block money as opposed to being broken up by individual cities,” Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark said. “Harris County and Houston each got $1.2 billion and got to come up with their own method of distribution.”
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Harris and Galveston counties, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes. After the storm, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, via the Texas General Land Office, gave Harris County a little less than $1.2 billion in community development block grants to allocate for infrastructure improvements, officials said.
Based on the county’s plan to distribute the aid, Friendswood is eligible to receive about $4.4 million, but can only use it on improvements on the Harris County side of town, officials said.
“Certainly, it’s not enough, but there are a lot of needs and you’d like to capitalize on the money that is available,” Councilwoman Trish Hanks said.
Grant funding for the Galveston County side of town will flow through the Texas General Land Office, city officials said.
City officials have until the middle of the month to submit infrastructure applications for its projects.
Some of the proposed ideas include using some of the money to remodel city property on Blackhawk Boulevard to use as a shelter in future storms, installing detention ponds near the Forest Bend subdivision and Dixie Farm Road and elevating a bridge over Clear Creek at Whispering Pines Avenue, among others.
About 15 percent of Friendswood’s 40,500 residents — 6,000 or so people — reside in Harris County in neighborhoods generally west of Dixie Farm Road, according to the city.
The flooding hit those neighborhoods hard, however, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
Friendswood might benefit in another way by being partly in Harris County, officials said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires 70 percent of disaster aid be used on projects in areas where 51 percent or more of the population earns less than the median income, about $56,000 per year for a family of four in Friendswood, Rockey said.
Aid to Galveston County cities will be assessed based on the low- to moderate-income population of each city, while Harris County is being assessed on the overall population, officials said.
Friendswood has no majority low- to moderate-income areas, Rockey said.
After Harris County receives all applications, officials will complete a packet and release it for public comment and hearings before the packet is submitted for approval, officials said.
The Texas General Land Office will then finalize a contract with Harris County in January 2019, officials said.
